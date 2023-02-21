Wenatchee artist Lindsay Breidenthal unfolds a drop cloth before continuing work on one of the murals she is painting in Coyote's Corner at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center this month. She is creating the mural behind her with an "industrial Wenatchee" theme.
WENATCHEE — “You get many strong opinions about Coyote for sure, but that’s what keeps him interesting,” said artist Lindsay Breidenthal while painting a mural in Coyote’s Corner, a kid’s activity area of the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.
Breidenthal said Curator of Exhibits Kasey Koski gave her a “fascinating” book about the history of Coyote when she began working on the mural in early January, which will be finished by the end of February. Koski said: “As far as our North American pantheon, he fills the role of Pan or maybe Loki, the trickster … he’s such a character in the history of the people here, too."
The museum picked the three warm background colors of sky blue, a neutral middle tone, and brown, then Breidenthal proposed an idea with drawings based on the teams of the museum's design company for the renovations.
“Purple is not easy to mix,” said Breidenthal, “and I’ve mixed six batches already" in shades that complement the pre-selected background colors.
The carpeted stairs in the space are meant to be an approximation of the river flowing through the room; large salmon are painted above. Coyote, of course, makes several appearances, near apple orchards and rolling hills.
An older mural in the upper portion of the room, painted by Jan Cook Mack, remains on the walls.
A wall with industrial geometric shapes features in the new mural, which surrounds the whole room. “Hopefully it’s not overly specific, but if you know the area, if you know Wenatchee, you can pick some stuff out,” said Breidenthal.
