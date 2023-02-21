WENATCHEE — “You get many strong opinions about Coyote for sure, but that’s what keeps him interesting,” said artist Lindsay Breidenthal while painting a mural in Coyote’s Corner, a kid’s activity area of the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

Breidenthal said Curator of Exhibits Kasey Koski gave her a “fascinating” book about the history of Coyote when she began working on the mural in early January, which will be finished by the end of February. Koski said: “As far as our North American pantheon, he fills the role of Pan or maybe Loki, the trickster … he’s such a character in the history of the people here, too."



