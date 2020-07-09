WENATCHEE — Write on the River is hosting a 3-hour virtual masterclass Saturday led by guest speaker Scott Driscoll about voice, narrative distance and physic distance. Driscoll is a creative writing professor at the University of Washington and has published multiple written works.
The webinar, “Voice and Distance” will feature break-out sessions, a lecture as well as a question and answer portion, according to a Write on The River release. During the class students can practice exercises designed to help explore using voice and “gain control over how you tell your stories.”
The virtual class starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. Those interested can sign up at writeonriver.org. Members pay $12 for the class and non-members $25.