WENATCHEE — Three stand-up comedians will crack jokes to get laughs at "Laugh Riot," which has shown twice a year for 22 years in North Central Washington.
Jes Anderson hosts, while Bengt Washburn and Susan Rice are co-headliners for the event. It has 900 seats at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 8 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $25 for ages 21 and older only, and can be purchased online at laughriot.net.
Laugh Riot organizer Jason Austin said about half of the tickets are given away in 10-person tables to his clients, as he's a mortgage loan advisor with Supreme Lending in Wenatchee. The other half represents “a lot of repeat people coming back” year after year, he said.
Anderson was raised in Appalachia, which covers the southern tier of New York state to northern Alabama and Georgia, and now lives in Dupont, Washington. Like water from a stone, “she squeezes stories and curious observations out from the rocks of her experiences,” according to a press release. She manages a Montessori preschool while co-parenting two tween children with a soon-to-be ex-husband.
Washburn’s comedy has gotten millions of views, and he made appearances on the "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Comedy Central" and "Late Night with Conan O’Brien." He performs on radio stations, such as SiriusXM Radio and National Public Radio.
Rice began a professional comedy career in 1983 and toured to many comedy clubs. She appeared on network and cable comedy channel, and hosted a podcast called "Stop Me If I've Heard This!" for five years with Art Krug, which is available on all platforms.
