Jes Anderson

Comedian Jes Anderson

WENATCHEE — Three stand-up comedians will crack jokes to get laughs at "Laugh Riot," which has shown twice a year for 22 years in North Central Washington. 

Jes Anderson hosts, while Bengt Washburn and Susan Rice are co-headliners for the event. It has 900 seats at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 8 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $25 for ages 21 and older only, and can be purchased online at laughriot.net.

Bengt Washburn

Bengt Washburn
Susan Rice comedy

Susan Rice


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

