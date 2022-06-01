CHELAN — The 16th annual Cruizin Chelan Car Show will be full throttle for two days of classic cars, music, food and other festivities.
The happenings start Friday with registration beginning at 2 p.m. at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, 216 E. Woodin Ave.
A registration reception at Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum, 20 Blue Water Lane begins at 4 p.m. Friday. The reception, which is open to the 21 and older crowd, will include food, drinks, music and a chance to view the museum's classic car collection.
Downtown Chelan will be the focus of Saturday's activities, which include a large display of classic rides during the Show 'n' Shine that starts at 9 a.m. Several downtown area businesses will hand out cards for a Poker Walk activity. A beer garden will also be open for those 21 and older. At 3 p.m., the Best of Show trophy will be awarded to the show's top vehicle.
