Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CHELAN — The 16th annual Cruizin Chelan Car Show will be full throttle for two days of classic cars, music, food and other festivities.

The happenings start Friday with registration beginning at 2 p.m. at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, 216 E. Woodin Ave.

A registration reception at Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum, 20 Blue Water Lane begins at 4 p.m. Friday. The reception, which is open to the 21 and older crowd, will include food, drinks, music and a chance to view the museum's classic car collection.

Downtown Chelan will be the focus of Saturday's activities, which include a large display of classic rides during the Show 'n' Shine that starts at 9 a.m. Several downtown area businesses will hand out cards for a Poker Walk activity. A beer garden will also be open for those 21 and older. At 3 p.m., the Best of Show trophy will be awarded to the show's top vehicle.

Event proceeds will toward student scholarships.

For more information, visit lakechelan.com.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?