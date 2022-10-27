On Día de los Muertos last year, Eduardo Ramirez and his family dedicated an altar to his mother, in the photo, and included a number of her favorite things: the Virgin of Guadalupe, peanuts, cookies and candies.
WENATCHEE — While many celebrate Día de los Muertos privately at home, there are public events planned at Methow Park, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee Valley College and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend to bring community members together for the holiday.
A tradition as old as the indigenous Aztecs and Toltecs, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is observed Oct. 31-Nov. 2 by Latin American people around the world. People honor the departed by making graveside observances or creating home altars with painted sugar skulls, marigold flowers and the favorite foods and drinks of relatives. The veil between the spirit realm and the mortal world is believed to be thin during this time, so it is celebrated as a connection point to ancestors, rather than with grief.
Here are details for public events this weekend:
11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Oct. 30 presented by Parque Padrinos at Methow Park, 420 Methow St., Wenatchee. Event with online registration form at bit.ly/3gsJcCT. Contest of altars, catrinas/catrines and literary skulls. Contact: (509) 885-7072
5:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 1 presented by the Hispanic Business Council at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. Free public event. Family crafts, local mariachi and folklorico dance group performances, a community altar and a food truck court. Contact: (509) 888-6240 or rosa@wenatchee.org
12 p.m. on Nov. 2 presented by the Department of Diversity and Equity and student clubs M.E.Ch.A and Bailadores Orgullo de México at Wenatchee Valley College, Van Tassell Center, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Free public event about the history and traditions of the holiday with sugar skull decorating, tissue flower making and traditional food.
7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 presented by the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts at Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $10-$25 for a traditional folklórico dance concert by Danzas Multiculturales. Reserve online at icicle.org or call (509) 548-6347.
