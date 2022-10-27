Día de los Muertos
On Día de los Muertos last year, Eduardo Ramirez and his family dedicated an altar to his mother, in the photo, and included a number of her favorite things: the Virgin of Guadalupe, peanuts, cookies and candies. 

 World file photo/Sydnee Gonzalez

WENATCHEE — While many celebrate Día de los Muertos privately at home, there are public events planned at Methow Park, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee Valley College and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend to bring community members together for the holiday. 

A tradition as old as the indigenous Aztecs and Toltecs, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is observed Oct. 31-Nov. 2 by Latin American people around the world. People honor the departed by making graveside observances or creating home altars with painted sugar skulls, marigold flowers and the favorite foods and drinks of relatives. The veil between the spirit realm and the mortal world is believed to be thin during this time, so it is celebrated as a connection point to ancestors, rather than with grief. 



