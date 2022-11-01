Writer, speaker and educator Diane Wilson is the featured guest for NCW Libraries' next Virtual Reads planned for 7 p.m. Thursday. Register at ncwlibraries.org/ncwreads to take part in the virtual event.

Wilson has published essays, non-fiction, memoir, a fictional novel and now a picture book. She will present online from her newest published work, the 2021 full-length fictional novel “The Seed Keeper.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

