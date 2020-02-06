LEAVENWORTH — Dangerous Women will present “Victorious 2020” at 7 p.m. April 25 and 2 p.m. April 26 at the Snowy Owl Theater in Leavenworth.
Dangerous Women is a regional cast of female artists mostly based in Washington State. In honor of the 100-year mark of women’s suffrage, this fourth annual production will feature a special expanded version of their 2018 show “Victorious."
Tickets are $22 for general admission and $24 at the door. Student tickets are $12 for general admission and $14 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets visit wwrld.us/2H3GjDD
— Cala Flamond, World staff