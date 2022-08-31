Dave Matthews Band tour 2022

Renowned for its live performances, Dave Matthews Band has sold over 25 million tickets. The band will add to the tally with a three-day, Labor Day weekend stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

 Provided photo/Shorefire Media

Dave Matthews Band (DMB) has been jamming at the Gorge Amphitheatre almost every Labor Day weekend since 2001. Three-day passes are already sold out for this traditional Friday-Sunday event, but single-day tickets are still available at livenation.com.

DMB has sold more than 25 million concert tickets since its inception in 1991, plus 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. The band is the first in history to have seven consecutive studio albums (out of nine) debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. DMB has also released 85 live albums.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

