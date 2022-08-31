Dave Matthews Band (DMB) has been jamming at the Gorge Amphitheatre almost every Labor Day weekend since 2001. Three-day passes are already sold out for this traditional Friday-Sunday event, but single-day tickets are still available at livenation.com.
DMB has sold more than 25 million concert tickets since its inception in 1991, plus 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. The band is the first in history to have seven consecutive studio albums (out of nine) debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. DMB has also released 85 live albums.
In partnership with the Nature Conservancy, DMB has planted over 2 million trees with a goal of an additional 1 million trees in 2022. Concertgoers may donate $2 per ticket for this effort. For details, visit dmbtrees.org.
Dave Matthews Band
Spotify: 1.7 million followers
Albums: Remember Two Things, 1993; Under the Table and Dreaming, 1994; Crash, 1996; Before These Crowded Streets, 1998; Listener Supported, 1999; Everyday, 2001; Busted Stuff, 2002; Stand Up, 2005; Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King, 2009; Away from the World, 2012; Come Tomorrow, 2018. (85 live albums not included)
Label: RCA Records/V2 Records
Song: “What Would You Say”
Lyrics: “Sweet like candy to my soul, sweet you rock and sweet you roll, lost for you, I’m so lost for you. You come crash into me.”
Review: “For Dave Matthews, ‘dad rock’ isn’t a put-down. ‘Come Tomorrow,’ the ninth studio album by the Dave Matthews Band and its first since 2012, earnestly embraces fatherhood, commitment, lifelong romance and hope for the next generations.” — The New York Times
