ENTER-MUS-DEAD-COMPANY-TOUR-SJ

Bob Weir, right, and John Mayer perform with Dead & Company at The Fillmore in San Francisco in 2016.

 Bay Area News Group/TNS/Jane Tyska

Dead & Company has announced the dates for its final concert tour.

The group, featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, is set to kick off the trek May 19-20 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour closes with a two-night stand, July 14-15, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the band's hometown.



©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?