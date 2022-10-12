Dead & Company has announced the dates for its final concert tour.
The group, featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, is set to kick off the trek May 19-20 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour closes with a two-night stand, July 14-15, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the band's hometown.
Dead & Company will also visit venues including Wrigley Field in Chicago, The Gorge in George, Washington, and Fenway Park in Boston.
The complete tour itinerary is listed below.
As per usual, the popular jam band will perform two sets of music drawn from the Grateful Dead's immense catalog at each concert.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday via deadandcompany.com. There is also an artist presale happening until 10 p.m. Thursday. Advance registration for the presale is available now on the band's website.
Tour dates:
May 19, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
May 20, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
May 23, Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 26, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
May 28, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 30, Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion
June 1, Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 3, Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
June 5, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 7, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 9, Chicago, Wrigley Field
June 10, Chicago, Wrigley Field
June 13, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
June 15, Philadelphia, Citizen's Bank Park
June 17, Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 18, Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
