GEORGE — Dead & Company, the band with original Grateful Dead members and John Mayer, will continue to auction memorabilia for charity at the sold out Gorge Amphitheatre concert Friday and Saturday.
So far on the 2023 “The Final Tour,” Dead & Company has raised $1 million for charity in just more than a month in partnership with HeadCount, a non-profit voter registration organization.
For true Deadheads, there are still select items available for auction at upcoming tour stops, including the Gorge. “Participation Row” is the on-site charity social action village, which has raised nearly $4 million for charitable causes since its inception in 2015.
Fans who aren't attending a concert on the tour and want to make a remote bid can email HeadCount’s Major Gifts Director, Kristina Raines, at kristina@headcount.org.
The auctions benefit HeadCount, along with the environmental group REVERB and more than a dozen other “Dead Family” nonprofits, personally selected by the band.
A single D’Angelico guitar attracted a bid of $128,000, as it was signed by the band and played by legendary guitarist Bobby Weir at Wrigley Field in Chicago in June. It remains up for auction until July 16.
Weir played a tour guitar again in Boulder, CO and Dave Matthews sat in with the band at the end of the three-show run, adding his signature to the Dead & Co Boulder Guitar helping us raise a $106,000 for the instrument.
Fine art pieces created and donated by drummer Mickey Hart were auctioned along the tour stops and at a special event for nearly $220,000.
Most of the auctioned guitars feature illustrations by contemporary poster artist AJ Masthay, with iconic Grateful Dead imagery also seen on official tour posters. Five of those guitars have closed for $60,000 or more.
Dead & Company also donates $2 per concert ticket to charity.
