Dead & Company Bobby Weir

Bobby Weir of Dead & Company plays a custom guitar, like one in a charitable auction for the band's final tour, which makes a stop at The Gorge Amphitheatre. 

GEORGE — Dead & Company, the band with original Grateful Dead members and John Mayer, will continue to auction memorabilia for charity at the sold out Gorge Amphitheatre concert Friday and Saturday. 

So far on the 2023 “The Final Tour,” Dead & Company has raised $1 million for charity in just more than a month in partnership with HeadCount, a non-profit voter registration organization.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

