LEAVENWORTH — The Icicle Fund is still accepting applications for its Creek and River grants. The deadline for both programs is March 1.
Creek grants are single-year grants of up to $7,500 to fill community gaps in the areas of the arts, environment and history through programs, events and operating support.
River Grants are one- or two-year grants of $15,000 or more to create a significant, long-term impact on an organization and its local or regional community.
For information or to apply, visit iciclefund.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff