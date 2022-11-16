WENATCHEE — Grand Christmas trees, mini trees and wreaths will deck the halls and stage as a benefit for the Numerica Performing Arts Center, this weekend. Each is designed by a local business, organization, group or individual. Public viewing is free and open to the public, Thursday through Sunday.

On Sunday, the largest trees were set up on stage to be decorated. Festival of Trees event chair Linda Belton had chosen nine for the designers to work with. She said the individuals and teams have “all been a joy to work with. Now we get to see their creativeness.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

