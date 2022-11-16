WENATCHEE — Grand Christmas trees, mini trees and wreaths will deck the halls and stage as a benefit for the Numerica Performing Arts Center, this weekend. Each is designed by a local business, organization, group or individual. Public viewing is free and open to the public, Thursday through Sunday.
On Sunday, the largest trees were set up on stage to be decorated. Festival of Trees event chair Linda Belton had chosen nine for the designers to work with. She said the individuals and teams have “all been a joy to work with. Now we get to see their creativeness.”
Belton — a seasoned decorator with 11 trees of her own at home — sat near her family members while her daughter-in-law, Chelsie Belton, 36, placed ornaments on a tree with the theme “Classic Elegance.” It already glowed with soft orb lights and golden ribbon, and there were plenty of ornaments still in boxes to be hung.
“We’d rather have too much than get to the end and think we don’t have enough,” said Chelsie, a first-time solo-decorator for the event.
Linda’s son, Mark Belton, is the chair of the festival’s weekend gala, sponsored by Confluence Health. Numerica PAC’s development director, Marissa Collins, is the event coordinator.
The gala, with dinner and a live auction for grand trees, has already sold out. A holiday cocktail competition by local restaurants and bars that took place last weekend, sold out, too. But there will still be festive traditional wreaths and mini trees featured for general bidding in a silent auction.
The Chistopherson sisters were also among the individuals designing grand trees on Sunday. Sara, 47, has worked for clients in Seattle decorating trees, garlands and whole arrangements, she said. Becky, 45, took the lead on a frosted tree, opting for pastel tones, sparkle and “ice.” More than 300 icicles, along with balls and small houses, will complete the look to represent Nick McLean Real Estate Group’s sponsorship.
Christmas music, such as “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” and “God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen” played softly from the theatre’s sound system as decorators worked.
Allie Jordan, 33, Wenatchee, was putting together a “Bad Santa” themed tree, sponsored by accounting firm Goetz, Bailey & Yale. Jordan, who was chair of the festival the past two years, operates Elevator Marketing and Events.
Another grand tree designer, Adele Haley, was working Sunday with Confluence Health coworker and friend, Ceci Wood, to create a tree, themed “Santa’s Big Catch.” It had fishing poles, lures and flies, wicker fishing baskets and flannel hats in a woodsy design. Haley’s son, Alex Haley, is director of programming and marketing at the PAC.
Bing Crosby’s song “Mele Kalikimaka” is the inspiration for a grand tree decorated by Meredith Hilger. It’s sponsored by general contractor Goodfellow Bros. who does lots of business in Hawaii, Hilger said. The 7-foot tree will fuse island style with the Pacific Northwest natural aesthetic, she added.
Grand trees are to be auctioned at the gala on Saturday, which has sold out. In the lobby, festive traditional wreaths and mini trees are featured for general bidding in a silent auction open to the public, Thursday through Sunday. The largest wreath has blue ribbons and says, “Let it snow,” and another has plaid and pinecones. A mini tree with Disney villains, and a “Harry Potter” themed wreath add to the humor of the overall theme of this Festival of Trees event — “Christmas with a Twist.”
