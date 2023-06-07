Feddersen necklace

Art jewelry by Carly Feddersen titled "Diamond Necklace" with materials of sterling silver, glass, and ivory.

WENATCHEE — A collection of sculptural jewelry in symbolic materials called “Deer Hearts” is on display in the MAC Gallery at Wenatchee Valley College (WVC), 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee, in June and July.

Artist Carly Feddersen is a 2005 WVC alumni and remains friends with teachers from the school, she said. She received her bachelor's in fine arts from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It's is an area that fosters support for contemporary Indigenous artists from the United States and Canada, Feddersen said.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?