WENATCHEE — A collection of sculptural jewelry in symbolic materials called “Deer Hearts” is on display in the MAC Gallery at Wenatchee Valley College (WVC), 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee, in June and July.
Artist Carly Feddersen is a 2005 WVC alumni and remains friends with teachers from the school, she said. She received her bachelor's in fine arts from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It's is an area that fosters support for contemporary Indigenous artists from the United States and Canada, Feddersen said.
Born and raised in Wenatchee, and now a Malaga resident, Feddersen is an Okanogan and Lakes member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and of mixed European descent.
As a jeweler, metalsmith, stone carver, traditional basket maker, print maker and glass artist, her imagery is rooted in plateau traditions.
A grant from Portland-based Native Arts and Cultures Foundation for emerging artists allowed the purchase of glass materials and flameworking equipment to create big glass beads like those popular along the Columbia River trade routes.
Pictorial storytelling and symbolic materials, including metal, glass, ivory and bone, show her connections between Indigenous heritage and contemporary culture with adornment to display status, she said.
Elk teeth are inscribed with a scrimshaw technique to apply images of diamonds.
“Elk teeth are a prestige item. They display wealth and women also wear dresses just covered in elk teeth, and the more you have shows how wealthy you are or how well you’re cared for,” Feddersen said.
Feddersen’s art work is in the collections of the Museum of Contemporary Native Art in New Mexico, the Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Oregon and the Washington State Historical Society in Tacoma.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone