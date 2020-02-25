CHELAN — Chelan poet, photographer, writer and singer/songwriter Lucy P. Dickinson will share her original work in a March 12 program at the Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St.
Her artistic style, which she terms “musepoetography,” expresses themes of love, nature, spiritual awakening, healing, recovery and seeing what is commonly unseen through lyrics, poetry and visual imagery.
The free, all-ages program will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library.
Dickinson has been active in the field of multi-genre creativity for 30 years and is the founder of Sing From the Heart voice teaching. For information, go to lucypdickinson.com/about-2/.