An Australia-themed program featuring the didgeridoo and the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture’s Living Traditions program are coming to North Central Regional Library branches in August.
Didgeridoo Down Under is a high-energy show than combines music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation designed for all ages. The didgeridoo has been played by aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its unique sound.
The free program is coming to the following public libraries:
- Moses Lake: 11 a.m. Aug. 12.
- Ephrata: 3 p.m. Aug. 12
- Quincy: 11 a.m. Aug. 13
- Waterville: 3 p.m. Aug. 13
- Chelan: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13
- Republic: 11 a.m. Aug. 14
- Oroville: 3 p.m. Aug. 14
- Tonasket: 11 a.m. Aug. 15
- Twisp: 6 p.m. Aug. 15
- Omak: 3 p.m. Aug. 16.
The Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture is returning for the second time this summer to NCRL branches, this time bringing its Living Traditions program.
The program brings Burke educators and real museum objects and invites people of all ages to engage with cultural objects and learn about traditions still practiced by contemporary Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest.
Living Traditions’ free program is coming to the following public libraries:
- Grand Coulee: 11 a.m. Aug. 5
- Coulee City: 3 p.m. Aug. 5
- Soap Lake: 11 a.m. Aug. 6
- Brewster: 4 p.m. Aug. 6
- Twisp: 11:30 am. Aug. 7
- Okanogan: 3 p.m. Aug. 7
- Omak: 1 p.m. Aug. 8
- Tonasket: 4 p.m. Aug. 8
- Oroville: 11 a.m. Aug. 9
- Republic: 3 p.m. Aug. 9
For information go to ncrl.org.