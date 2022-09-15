Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Solo, duo, trio, quartet, quintet! Five touring concerts of popular music from different decades will be presented by the Wenatchee Community Concert Association (WCCA) in a new season that begins next Thursday.

The concert venue is the auditorium at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave. Single-show ticket prices are $35 for adults or $10 for student; a season pass is $85 for adults, $20 for students. You can find more information and buy tickets at wenatcheeconcerts.org.



