WENATCHEE — Solo, duo, trio, quartet, quintet! Five touring concerts of popular music from different decades will be presented by the Wenatchee Community Concert Association (WCCA) in a new season that begins next Thursday.
The concert venue is the auditorium at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave. Single-show ticket prices are $35 for adults or $10 for student; a season pass is $85 for adults, $20 for students. You can find more information and buy tickets at wenatcheeconcerts.org.
Founded in 1937, the WCCA continues to bring world-class musical acts to North Central Washington. Here’s this year’s lineup:
Atlantic City Boys
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. This nostalgic vocal quartet performs hits of the 1950s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll era for an evening of fun musical memories. Sounds like: The Temptations
Seraph Brass
Oct. 25, 7 p.m. The female brass quintet presents a diverse repertoire, including well-known classics and newly commissioned works. Sounds like: Adele
Sounds of Silence
Nov. 13, 2 p.m. The duo of Steven Delopoulos and Johnny Philips is a throwback to the 1970s Greenwich Village folk scene. Sounds like: Bob Dylan, John Denver, Cat Stevens
Unchained Melodies
March 12, 2 p.m. Solo pianist, Jason “Floyd” Coleman gives a performance combining timeless piano style, stories and multimedia to music of the 1960s and 70s. Sounds like: Floyd Cramer, Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, The Carpenters
Divas 3
April 20, 7 p.m. This pop vocal trio from Las Vegas performs chart-topping hits by divas in arrangements with piano. Sounds like: Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston.
