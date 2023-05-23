GEORGE — A lineup of 12 DJs and producers of electronic dance music (EDM), both famous and up-and-coming — headlined by Illenium and featuring Tiësto — blast off at the Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George, on Saturday and Sunday.
Illenium took the Memorial Day weekend slot last year in place of the now defunct Sasquatch! Music Festival.
Single-day tickets are $95 for general admission or $190 for club access, and two-day passes for Saturday and Sunday start at $120. Reserve at livenation.com by searching for the Gorge venue.
This lineup for the Illenium festival is found on emeraldcityedm.com, with descriptions based on the current Spotify artist profiles, and includes the number of Spotify followers:
Saturday:
Illenium: One of Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s, the Denver, Colorado, based producer headlines festivals with dynamic crossover electronic music and more than 5 billion streams. 1,390,544 Spotify followers.
Tiësto: A Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, international DJ and producer who has more than 8 billion global streams. He was proclaimed “The Godfather of EDM” by Billboard. 6,888,812 Spotify followers.
Eptic: Belgium native and bass music icon, the precocious DJ and producer, Michael Bella, has cultivated great name and brand recognition with high-energy song structures, original artwork and social media. 189,598 Spotify followers.
William Black: Based in Los Angeles, this electronic artist and producer began releasing music in 2017 and has built a massive streaming following. Lyrical themes include love, addiction and mental health with progressive beats and dance melodies. 88,999 Spotify followers.
Moore Kismet: An emerging electronic music artist, 17-year-old Omar Davis was raised in Southern California and is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Along with bass-heavy pop music, they excel as a multimedia creator with strong stage presence. 31,620 Spotify followers.
DNMO: Named as an Artist to Watch by Soundcloud and Billboard dance, electronic music producer Aiden Morgan from the United Kingdom came onto the scene in 2016. 41,381 Spotify followers.
PawS: The official DJ of the Denver Nuggets, Austin Pawelka, is a relative newcomer to EDM festivals. 238 Spotify followers.
Sunday:
Illenium: The headliner returns for a second set.
Dabin (Sanctuary live): A JUNO nominated music producer and instrumentalist from Toronto, Canada, he started making EDM music in 2011 with the independent label, Kannibalen Records. 152,027 Spotify followers.
Acraze: A trendsetting headliner in dance music, Charlie Duncker of Staten Island, New York, is 26 years old with a signature sound and successful career. The track “Do It To It” was iHeartRadio’s 2021 Dance Song of the Year, and he had a Las Vegas residency in 2022. 92,197 Spotify followers.
Nurko: Born into a family of musicians, he now collaborates with Illenium and others, releasing a debut EP in 2022 with melodic bass music with airy leads. 81,512 Spotify followers.
Imanu: Established in 2019, this drum and bass project is in a technical style that made a strong impression in a short time. The debut album “Unfold” is out now. 43,852 Spotify followers.
Tsu Nami: A female producer based in Los Angeles, California, who released a debut EP “Ethereal” in 2022 and tours the country. 11,060 Spotify followers.
Friendzone: The duo of Hayden Warzek and Jesse Woods play high energy, open format electronic dance music. 5,768 Spotify followers.
