LEAVENWORTH — The first of two Leavenworth authors to appear for a book signing wrote works about Anne Frank and Anne Brontë after devoted research.
Tim Whittome joked that he might keep the "Annes" going with Anne Shirley from “Anne of Green Gables” next because “it is another important book for an adopted child,” he said, in reference to his third book series about his adopted daughter, which he calls an instructional memoir trilogy.
At 1 p.m. Saturday at A Book for All Seasons, 707 Highway 2, Suite B, Leavenworth, the book signing features assorted books by locally-based authors Whittome, as well as fantasy-adventure author Amy Wolf.
While Whittome is originally from England, Wolf is from Los Angeles, where she was a script reader at major studios Fox and Warner Bros., as well as a software developer and an English teacher. Coincidentally, she also has a novel about the literary legacy of the Brontë sisters, which is an Amazon Kindle Scout winner.
In Wolf’s fictional trilogy, “Cavernis,” an L.A. teenager adventures to a dragon school where she faces an evil sorcerer with her friends.
“The Mythos Universe” trilogy asks a nerdy loner to complete 12 heroic tasks to rid the world of titans and monsters in a twist on Greek mythology.
Wolf’s historical folkloric books about a female highway woman in 1600s England who robs the queen’s carriage to unearth a secret and become a spy were also independently published by Lone Wolf Press. Find them for sale at abookforallseasons.com.
“I just want to show women as being strong, capable, intelligent, able to fight physically, able to be knights, able to ride dragons! Coming through, being challenged and rising to those challenges,” Wolf said about her female characters.
Those “who enjoy humor in their fantasy and want to be swept into a whole new world with a lot of action and some romance” will enjoy her writing the most, Wolf said.
Whittome’s ideal readers are those interested in Anne Frank, who wrote a famous diary while in hiding and died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, and also Anne Brontë, the lesser known sister of three British authors who died in 1849.
The subject matter of “‘Meeting’ Anne Frank: An Anthology” is a collection of 20 testimonies in essays about how each person discovered “The Diary of Anne Frank” with extensive footnotes. The authors from around the world were contacted through various Facebook groups.
For the trilogy, “Denied! Failing Cordelia: Parental Love and Parental-State Theft in Los Angeles Juvenile Dependency Court,” the intended audience is “adoptive parents, parents of children with dependency cases, judges, attorneys, social workers and a broad audience,” Whittome said.
“I really wanted my daughter to learn how to write like Anne wrote her diary because when you are processing an extreme experience it allowed her to express her feelings of being trapped inside for 25 months,” Whittome said, since his daughter has severe reactive attachment disorder.
“For me what resonates most is Anne’s relationship with her own father and what it means for a child or teenager to have a really sympathetic parent in their life," he added.
Cordelia is not his adopted daughter’s real name, but a reference to Shakespeare’s character in “King Lear.” Whittome shares what he taught himself about child development and basic law about child dependency cases where social workers intervene to take a child away based on his own complex story.
The first book in the “Cordelia” trilogy is more than 400 pages and the last one tops 900 pages. Whittome started writing it in 2013, finished in 2018 and self-published the books.
“They’re all obviously big, but I just want them to be useful and lead people to understand Anne Frank better, to understand Anne Brontë better and to know how difficult it is to parent kids with attachment difficulties,” Whittome said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone