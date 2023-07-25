book cover Becoming-the-Dragon-of-Light-Amazon.jpg

"Becoming the Dragon of Light" by Amy Wolf

LEAVENWORTH — The first of two Leavenworth authors to appear for a book signing wrote works about Anne Frank and Anne Brontë after devoted research.

Tim Whittome joked that he might keep the "Annes" going with Anne Shirley from “Anne of Green Gables” next because “it is another important book for an adopted child,” he said, in reference to his third book series about his adopted daughter, which he calls an instructional memoir trilogy.

Amy Wolf mug.jpg

Amy Wolf

Author
Tim Whittome mug.jpg

Tim Whittome

Author


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?