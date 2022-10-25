Cashmere High School fall play

Cast members of Cashmere High School's production of "Twelve Angry Jurors" include (in alphabetical order) Jayden Anderson, Spencer Boyd, Savannah Caruso, Chandler Clark, Titus Corbaley, Rilen Desy, Lily Erdmann, Max Hart, Lilia Gebers, Teddy Fox, Trip Martin, Kalli Miller, Ali Moran, Gabby Winchester and Jada Wood. 

 Provided photo/Susan Gubsch

CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School drama department has set its fall play, “Twelve Angry Jurors,” in the present day with modern costumes and themes that address current issues of justice.

The three-act play opens with a 7 p.m. show Thursday at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, 300 Tigner Road. The play will also run at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at the door for general seating — $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.



