Cast members of Cashmere High School's production of "Twelve Angry Jurors" include (in alphabetical order) Jayden Anderson, Spencer Boyd, Savannah Caruso, Chandler Clark, Titus Corbaley, Rilen Desy, Lily Erdmann, Max Hart, Lilia Gebers, Teddy Fox, Trip Martin, Kalli Miller, Ali Moran, Gabby Winchester and Jada Wood.
CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School drama department has set its fall play, “Twelve Angry Jurors,” in the present day with modern costumes and themes that address current issues of justice.
The three-act play opens with a 7 p.m. show Thursday at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, 300 Tigner Road. The play will also run at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at the door for general seating — $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
It is a stage adaptation of the 1998 Emmy-Award winning television movie “Twelve Angry Men."
Director Susan Gubsch, who has taught drama and Spanish at Cashmere High School for nearly 30 years, says the play is about “how to treat people. We have some angry jurors, right. How do you agree or disagree in an appropriate way? Everyone comes with their own bias.”
She said audiences will appreciate the complete characters students have developed and the conversations in the script.
The entire play is set in a jury room and all of the characters stay on stage the whole time (with one intermission) while deciding the guilt or innocence of a young man on trial for murder. Three of these characters have over 170 lines each.
Senior student actor Spencer Boyd said audiences will definitely enjoy the arguments, specifically between his Juror * character and Juror 3, played by Rilen Desy. The two spent a lot of time in rehearsals working on their dramatic dynamic. Boyd describes his character as a quiet, gentle type who is really on fire for justice, whereas the other is an angry loud character very focused on their own self. Another juror is more intelligent but self-centered, he said, and “she is very focused on getting things right but has her own biases, as well.”
Boyd, who plans to continue performing on stage at an undetermined college after graduation, said the script is written to be almost timeless. The original film was written in 1954 during a time when women still were not allowed to serve on federal juries (until 1968). The dramatic adaptation for the stage play allows flexibility in casting now; if producers purchase both “Twelve Angry Men” and “Twelve Angry Women,” they can produce “Twelve Angry Jurors” for a more contemporary situation of this kind of democratic deliberation.
Brady Dundas, an English teacher in Chelan who is very into theater and teaches units on “Twelve Angry Men,” visited and taught the cast more about the judicial system and how things work for background on the story.
Coming up next, the Cashmere High School drama department’s winter musical has been announced as “Little Women,” with dates on Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 3-4.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone