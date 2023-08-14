LEAVENWORTH — An East Wenatchee author, with the pen name Lucy H. Delaney, has traveled to 49 of 50 states, yet Washington is her absolute favorite state, so she sets every single one of her books in Leavenworth or Wenatchee.
Her published books include the coming-of-age trilogy “Gia’s Sonata,” young adult romances “Our Road to Love,” a 90-day dating guide and the new release “The Big Y.” A book signing is at A Book for All Seasons, 703 Highway 2, Leavenworth, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
While trying to push true readers to a Facebook author page under her pen name, she said many people in the valley know her by her name of Danielle Worley since she's had roots in Cashmere and Leavenworth since 2011.
“The Big Y” is set at the Peshastin diner, Big Y. The format is unique in that each chapter explores a distinct season with clues to ambiguous characters. The spring, summer and fall sections can be read in any order before culminating in the winter, when patrons must help a woman who goes into labor.
The book “Unf*ckable! A 90 Day Dating Guide to Long-Lasting Love” is split into two parts. The front has scientific dating coach pieces inspired in part by writing by Matthew Hussey, Adam LaDolche, Mat Boggs and Marni Battista, as well as Biblical teachings about relationships. The back half are memories and blog posts from her own dating experiment, which resulted in a happy marriage.
“My ideal audience is women of all ages…,” Worley said, “someone who loves to read a lot, obviously, since they are all a series, but also deep thinking and feeling. I go deeper than surface issues and cultural and social trends.”
The books in the “Our Road to Love” series include “Catching Tatum,” about baseball, “Waiting on Justin,” about friendship and foster care, and “Finding Jordan,” about a free-spirited girl and a blue collar guy. They were published by hybrid publisher Booktrope, which went out of business, so Worley began self publishing to make better money on her own.
The trilogy of “Gia’s Sonata” includes “Gia’s Secrets,” “Gia’s Addictions,” and “Gia’s Salvation.” Gia’s character has several Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which is a term that comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 10 signs of childhood trauma.
Coming from “an abused and neglected background” herself, Worley said, “I had a mentor who told me to pay it forward when I was in a good, safe place. A big part had to do with me finding salvation in Jesus Christ. When I got stable and saved I began to advocate for other kids.”
She’s been a mentor, a foster parent and an adoptive parent. She was also a Chelan Douglas Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer and a lunch buddy at Columbia Elementary School.
“One of the goals of the (“Gia’s Sonata”) series is to capture teenage girls who have been abused and neglected or with adverse experiences and to provide them with resources to keep them safe or help heal them if they’ve experienced trauma,” Worley said.
“Even though her story is sad, I try to paint a beautiful picture of our valley because I love it here,” she said.