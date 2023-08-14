Books by Lucy H. Delaney

LEAVENWORTH — An East Wenatchee author, with the pen name Lucy H. Delaney, has traveled to 49 of 50 states, yet Washington is her absolute favorite state, so she sets every single one of her books in Leavenworth or Wenatchee.

Her published books include the coming-of-age trilogy “Gia’s Sonata,” young adult romances “Our Road to Love,” a 90-day dating guide and the new release “The Big Y.” A book signing is at A Book for All Seasons, 703 Highway 2, Leavenworth, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lucy H Delaney

Danielle Worley is an author under the pen name Lucy H. Delaney.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?