Berklee College of Music students Téa Renee and Joseph Nehring first thought the nationwide shutdowns in 2020 would only mean a longer spring break. One year later on March 21, the music duo released “Tell Me,” a song about distance, loneliness and struggles faced in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renee, a 2018 Eastmont High School graduate, started writing the lyrics after she had just been sent back home from the campus of her college in Boston. Everyone on her dorm floor had become very close, so the exodus felt sudden, she said.
Renee has previously been involved in theater and choir at Eastmont, was nominated for a 5th Avenue Theatre Award, won the 2016 Wenatchee Valley Symphony Young Musician Competition, participated in the Lake Chelan Bach Fest, has performed at the Apple Blossom Musical and has been featured in productions at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
Working on a song was nothing new for Renee, but collaborating entirely remotely was. “Zoom calls can only go so far when it comes to communications,” she said.
Their song touches on topics such as feeling like a burden when one wants to reach out and not having confidence as a communicator, she said. “I have definitely, through quarantine, dealt with many downward spirals of questioning.”
Renee was recording music out of her grandmother’s basement in Minnesota, a long way from her collaborator Nehring, who was in Maryland.
Sending recordings back-and-fourth was like an “infinity loop that never ended,” said Nehring, who composed the song. The whole song even got scrapped a couple of times.
A major theme of “Tell Me” is the need for communication. “I find that reaching out to people is extremely easy, once you start it. Now we have to put a lot more effort into actually starting to reach out to people.” he said.
Renee said she hopes “Tell Me” reminds listeners that “you’re never as lonely as you believe you are, especially during COVID.”
“Tell Me” can be found on Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and iTunes.