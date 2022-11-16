Gretchen Yanover

Musician Gretchen Yanover performed on electric cello at a TEDx Seattle event in November 2019. She plays at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend. 

 Photo Credit/Ibsen Photography

LEAVENWORTH — An electric cellist and a videographer combine talents for an atmospheric show experience this weekend at the Snowy Owl Theatre at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts. The performances by Gretchen Yanover of Seattle, with visual projections by Ahren Buhmann, will take place at 7409 Icicle Road at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $15-$25 at icicle.org.

Yanover said by phone that the show “should feel like I’m getting immersed in different environments for each piece.” She and Buhmann prepared through “lots of collaboration via email and Zoom, which is fine in this age of technology. It’s been awesome."



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?