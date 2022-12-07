WENATCHEE – For the eighth year performing “The Nutcracker” together, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet will bring a full production of Tchaikovsky’s score with a costumed ballet to Numerica Center for Performing Arts. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Conductor Nikolas Caoile has been based in Ellensburg for 17 years with Central Washington University’s Department of Music. He also travels to Seattle once a week to conduct the Lake Union Civic Orchestra. As the Music Director and Conductor of Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, he comes to Wenatchee for six yearly performances with four rehearsals before each show. He said on the phone last Friday that he has done “The Nutcracker” over 60 times.



