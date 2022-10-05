Painting by Marie Alice Hurst

"Ocean Shores," an encaustic painting by Marie Alice Hurst. Some of her works will be featured at Two Rivers Gallery in downtown Wenatchee during October.

 Provided photo/Marie Alice Hurst

WENATCHEE — Nature-inspired artist Marie Alice Hurst's encaustic paintings and stained-glass creations are being showcased at Two Rivers Art Gallery this month.

A First Friday reception with music by Pat Thompson and Glenn Isaacson is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. at Two Rivers, 102 N. Columbia St. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.



