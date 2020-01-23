WENATCHEE — The 19th annual Environmental Film and Speaker Series, sponsored by The Nature Conservancy and Hay Canyon Ranch, will be presented at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., beginning Feb. 4.
The events are family friends and feature a no-host bar, free popcorn and treats. A $5 donation is suggested. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.,and the films or programs will begin at 7 p.m.
The following events are scheduled:
Feb. 4: "The True Cost," a documentary about the clothing industry and its impact on the world.
March 10: "The Albatross," a documentary diving into the damage plastics are doing to even the most remote places on the Earth. Due to strong emotional content, film is recommended for viewers 12 and above.
March 24: "Canoeing the Vanishing Arctic: Down the Hood River to the Arctic Sound," with a presentation by Andy Dappen, who will cover a trip that Wenatchee residents took to explore the Arctic.
April 14: "The Beaver Believers," a documentary telling the story of restoring beavers to the watersheds of the American West.
For information on the speaker series, call 888-6240 or email info@wvmcc.org.