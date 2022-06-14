WENATCHEE — Epoch Game Lounge welcomes gamers to play together on the latest consoles. Ribbon-cutting for the new business at 16 S. Wenatchee Ave is set for 3pm on Wednesday, and the grand opening party is Friday, with a Mario Kart tournament planned.
Epoch is an all-ages bar packed with current gaming technology, including Virtual Reality, PlayStation5, XBox Series S, Nintendo Switch and a Guitar Hero karaoke stage. This and more is available for any patron to sample play for the first time or to show off skills together. To regulate the shared access to games, the comfortably designed spaces with consoles or tabletop games will be rented like private dining rooms by the hour.
A post on owners Andy and Leeah Lynn's blog at epochgamelounge.com reads, “Our interior is going to feel welcoming and warm. It's a mix of rustic feels and modern amenities, almost steampunk but not quite as many gears. We are working hard to make sure Epoch feels cozy and inviting.” The design palate is dark gray with pops of neon green and brick red.
"They told me not to try and cater to everybody but I did," Andy Lynn said.
An estimated 227 million Americans play video games, according to Source Entertainment Software Association, and more than half of all gamers play seven-plus hours weekly. For serious gamers, that's a low number of hours, and for so-called newbs, the market's challenges of expertise and expense might be daunting.
On Epoch’s latest social media posts (@playatepoch), you could peek at polygon dice rolling by a leather couch, open-faced grilled cheese bubbling in an oven, beer pouring from a Pawtender Doghaus tap, a green screen room for a VR mixed reality set-up, and a bookshelf with puzzles.
That 20-sided dice can randomly choose a drink order for those who like to play. The menu will include pizza, mini burgers, salads and loaded tater tots. Beer, wine and custom cocktails like the Princess Peach will be served from the 20-foot cedar-top bar. Non-alcoholic cocktails will also be sold.
Picnic benches for tabletop board games and puzzles extend the living-room style of Epoch. The public Meetup group Wenatchee Tabletop Board Games and Card Games has gained 154 members since 2021 and averages three to five people for its BYOG (bring-your-own-game) meet-ups at Tap and Putt bar or The Time Capsule. Personal tabletop games are also welcome at Epoch.
During renovation for the 1922 building that houses Epoch, the owners found 10 layers of flooring underneath the carpet, and removed tile, plywood and a Fir hardwood floor to install the redesign. A decommissioned freight elevator was uncovered and still worked by manpower, so the gears and ropes are creatively displayed to preserve the history.