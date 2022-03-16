Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting a living history theater performance on the 1974 Appleyard explosion.

The show debuts Friday, with additional shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

All performances begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at wenacheevalleymuseum.org or by calling the museum at (509) 888-6240.

On Aug. 6, 1974, train cars loaded with methyl ammonium nitrate exploded in the Appleyard train depot in the south end of Wenatchee. Two men were killed, one a railroad worker and the other a transient. It would take weeks to sort out the damage, which included 100 destroyed railcars and houses knocked off their foundations.

Local actors Julie Kuntz, Kylee Boggs, Brian Higgins, Kaden Devereaux and Matthew Pippin will present short monologues and give the audience a snapshot into the lives of everyday people who experienced the explosion and its aftermath. This includes Terry Pippin, auto body painter; Rose Gunkle, nurse; Jim Doll, photographer; Patricia Pippin (Arndt), police dispatcher; and Clyde Ballard, ambulance driver.



Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

