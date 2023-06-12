United_States_Air_Force_Boeing_C-17_Globemaster_III

A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, seen here taxiing at the 2019 Australian International Airshow, will make an appearance in Moses Lake Father's Day weekend.

 Robert Myers

MOSES LAKE — This year's Moses Lake Airshow is going to be a little louder than the previous three airshows.

Largely because the number of jet acts, everything from the most modern warplanes in U.S. inventory to one of the oldest combat jets flying is scheduled to show off and grace the skies of this year's Moses Lake Airshow, which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, at the Grant County International Airport.



___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

