WENATCHEE — The 2022 Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant is coming up at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The Top 10 candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were selected Jan. 25. Since then, the finalists — high school seniors from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee — have been doing interviews with local media, touring businesses and attending speech, make-up, media and etiquette lessons in preparation for the pageant.
On pageant night, $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded, with the queen receiving $10,000 and each princess, $5,000. The remaining seven candidates will receive $1,000 scholarships.
The 10 candidates are, from Eastmont School District, Brenda Calvillo, Ava Norris-Markovitz, Mallory West, Rita Escalera and Kaydence Garrison. From the Wenatchee School District, the candidates are Presley Nelson, Elyse Long, Ainsley Shearer, Paige Garetson and Rianne Salcido.
The scoring for the pageant consists of a panel interview, which is worth 30%, the one-on-one interview, which is worth 30%, and the evening pageant, which is worth 40%.
There are also awards for Most Photogenic, Achievement, Most Original Speech, Congeniality, Community Service and the Lehman-Johnson award.
For nearly 20 years, the pageant was held at Wenatchee High School. In 2021, the high school could not be used due to COVID restrictions, so it was held at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
“We loved having the pageant at the PAC but due to COVID mandates we moved to the Wenatchee Center for the 2022 pageant,” said festival administrator Darci Christoferson. “The pageant committee is doing a great job adjusting to a different venue. The crowd will be very close to the stage. It reminds me of the first pageant I went to in 1981 when Queen Trina Damish DeCamp was crowned.”
The Wenatchee Central Lions Club has directed the pageant for over 60 years, Christoferson said.
Planning for the pageant usually starts in the summer with theme ideas. In the fall, it’s time to work on set ideas. In January and February, she said, they work on the script.
“The festival is pretty lucky to have the continuity that we have with Wenatchee Central Lions Club members directing all these years as they definitely know the drill,” she said.”Todd Kenaston and Eric Frank with Kenaston Music Productions and the staff at the Wenatchee Center have been awesome to work with during the change this year.”
Christoferson said she has had fun working with the candidates. She said the girls are doing an “amazing job.”
The festival board, staff and volunteers have been adapting to overcome all the COVID obstacles, Christoferson said. The girls are adapting as well.
“Crazy to think that the pandemic started in the middle of their sophomore year. Almost their whole high school career has been about COVID,” she said. “We are excited to give them this opportunity and to give them some normalcy during their senior year.”