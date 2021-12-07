Amy Carlson Leavenworth will be signing copies of her new book, “Brother Beast” at A Book For All Seasons from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Aimed at middle school students, “Brother Beast” follows the character Rory who has changed, and Teague is troubled — is Rory becoming a bully? Then one night Teague hears the splintering of wood and the shattering of glass as a dragon, like silhouette rises into the sky with Rory dangling from its claws.
The last thing Teague wants is to go on this quest. To succeed, he will have to do more than find his brother: he must come to terms with his mother's death, solve the riddle of the dragons, tame the spirit of the tiger, revive the song of the phoenix; and unravel the mystery of the beast within himself, the news release said.
Carlson teaches at Wenatchee Valley College, and she is co-editor of Travelers Tales’ Japan.
