Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth presents author Lowell Skoog as part of a Red Barn event  on Dec. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Skoog — a skier, climber, writer and photographer — has been active with Northwest mountaineering since the 1970s, according to a press release.

A Washington ski legend, Lowell Skoog has been a keen observer of Northwest ski culture over decades.

His book, "Written in Snows," covers the development of skiing in Washington in the late 1800s to the beginning of ski resorts and competitions.

While weaving his own impressions and experiences into the larger history, Skoog shows that skiing is far more than mere sport or recreation, the press release noted.

His presentation is a free event and no registration is required. Only people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 — regardless of eligibility — may attend. It is asked that you wear a mask. Windows will be open to keep the air flowing, so bring warm clothes.

For more details, visit wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?