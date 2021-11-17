LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth presents author Lowell Skoog as part of a Red Barn event on Dec. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Skoog — a skier, climber, writer and photographer — has been active with Northwest mountaineering since the 1970s, according to a press release.
A Washington ski legend, Lowell Skoog has been a keen observer of Northwest ski culture over decades.
His book, "Written in Snows," covers the development of skiing in Washington in the late 1800s to the beginning of ski resorts and competitions.
While weaving his own impressions and experiences into the larger history, Skoog shows that skiing is far more than mere sport or recreation, the press release noted.
His presentation is a free event and no registration is required. Only people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 — regardless of eligibility — may attend. It is asked that you wear a mask. Windows will be open to keep the air flowing, so bring warm clothes.
