The Lost Kids from "Peter Pan" are (back row, from left) Bohdy Hagedorn, Kate Smith, Kai Krejci (covered up), (front row from left) Daisy Swart, Paige Runions, Connie Barber and Madelyn Karol. Lavender McMillin is seated in front.
LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade High School Actor’s Guild is set to present the classic musical “Peter Pan” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at the school’s auditorium.
Tickets are by donation, at the door. Masks and social distancing are required.
Director Mandi Wickline said a full-length show was too challenging for a COVID year, so she decided to go with a Broadway Junior production, which is just over an hour long.
“I wanted to do a show that our kids would be excited about, and that both kids and parents would want to come to see,” Wickline said. “It is a classic musical from the ‘50s, with some familiar songs like ‘I’m Flying’ and ‘I Won’t Grow Up.’ Music direction is by Mindy Wall.”
The challenge in putting together a show like this is managing the three choruses, the pirates, the brave girls and the lost boys, who Wickline said she is calling the lost kids because mostly girls were cast for those roles.
“The music can be quite complex, and we’re singing with performance tracks, which always poses a challenge. I decided to choreograph the show as well as direct, which definitely keeps me on my toes,” she said.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
The cast includes:
Peter Pan: Rylee Pursell
Captain Hook: David Ising
Smee: Avette DeMoor
Pirate: Olivia Cappellini
Pirate, Mrs. Darling: Britni Harris
“Our leads are very well-cast, and the choruses are made up of really fun middle and high school students. There are 41 kids in our cast,” WicKline said.
Co-director Ted Fredericks is in charge of the set design.
“The concept is that we go from a very stark, boring world to a very colorful and lively place in Neverland. We have a great group of freshmen who are interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of the production, and they’ve done a tremendous job helping with sets and props,” Wickline said.
Wickline said the show features a lot of interesting characters and fun music, plus it’s a story that everybody knows and loves. It has the ingredients for a real crowd-pleaser.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.