Leavenworth

Webinar offered for improving interviewing skills

Write on the River will hosting a webinar Saturday that offers interviewing tips for both fiction and nonfiction writers. The online event — Asking Better Questions: Interviewing for Writers — is aimed at helping writers “get better answers,” according to a WOTR news release.

Holly Thorpe, a WOTR board member, will lead the webinar. Much of Thorpe’s work is in poetry, but her interests are wide, according to the release.

Webinar topics will include guidance on in-person interviews, listening, interviewing for fictional characters and question formulation. Writers of all skill levels are welcome to attend.

The seminar is free for WOTR members. To register, become a Write on River member at writeontheriver.org. A link to the online class will be sent a day prior to the event.

Join the online forum

Luke Hollister: 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli

Tags

Get the news delivered to your email inbox