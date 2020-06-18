Leavenworth
Webinar offered for improving interviewing skills
Write on the River will hosting a webinar Saturday that offers interviewing tips for both fiction and nonfiction writers. The online event — Asking Better Questions: Interviewing for Writers — is aimed at helping writers “get better answers,” according to a WOTR news release.
Holly Thorpe, a WOTR board member, will lead the webinar. Much of Thorpe’s work is in poetry, but her interests are wide, according to the release.
Webinar topics will include guidance on in-person interviews, listening, interviewing for fictional characters and question formulation. Writers of all skill levels are welcome to attend.
The seminar is free for WOTR members. To register, become a Write on River member at writeontheriver.org. A link to the online class will be sent a day prior to the event.