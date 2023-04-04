5-9 p.m. at Awaken Wenatchee Church, 2 Fifth St., Wenatchee. A Good Friday party with a walk through the "Stations of the Cross," a free barbecue dinner, and for kids, bounce houses and egg hunts.
Saturday
9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. A “Hop-up Market” with specialty vendors is open through the weekend.
10-11 a.m. at downtown Manson, 45 Wapato Way, Manson. Manson Parks annual Easter egg hunt is a free event for children.
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Class with a Glass, 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee. An Easter Eggs-travaganza for little ones with storytime and a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $20 at classwithaglass.com.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee. A free easter egg hunt with more than 3,000 eggs in age-specific hunting zones with prizes and inflatables. Register at wfa.church/easter.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Don Morse City Park, 485 W. Manson Highway, Chelan. The Lake Chelan Eagles and Lions Club Easter egg hunt is free for toddlers to middle school age children.
12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. Public ice skating for $10 admission with $3 skate rental. For more information, email communityrink@towntoyotacenter.com.
1-4 p.m. at New Life Center Church of God, 310 Fifth St. NE, East Wenatchee. A free “Color Me Easter” event with two candy-filled egg hunts where kids will get covered with washable colored powder near bouncy houses, plus face painting, food and prizes.
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Avamere at Wenatchee, 1550 Cherry St., Wenatchee. An annual Easter egg hunt with food and a clown performance. Email kfortier@avamere.com.
Sunday
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Campbell's Resort, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. An Easter buffet with jazz music and an egg hunt on the beach at noon. Tickets online at campbellsresort.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. An Easter brunch at Tendrils restaurant with live music by Well Strung in the lobby. Reservations required by calling (509) 787-8000.
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Harmony Meadows, 4848 Green Ave., Chelan. A buffet brunch is $48 for adults and $32 for children under age 10 with tickets online at harmonymeadowsresort.com.
10-11:30 a.m. at Ohme Gardens, 3327 Ohme Road, Wenatchee. Living Hope Community Church celebrates with music, food and a 1,000-egg Easter egg hunt.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Siren Song Winery and Restaurant, 635 South Lakeshore Road, Chelan. A Parisian-style Easter brunch including bottomless sparkling mimosas for $75 with reservations at sirensongwines.com.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort, 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. An Easter brunch in the dining room has a special food menu with mimosa and bloody Mary drink menu. Brunch costs $49.99 for adults, $24.99 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger. For reservations, email rtrujillo@sleepinglady.com.
11:15 a.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 Eighth St. NE, East Wenatchee. Following a 10 a.m. church service with music is an Easter egg hunt for the kids.
12-4 p.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Easter winnings with free play prizes to 10 random winners of $75-$350 at slot machines and table games.
