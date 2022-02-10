WENATCHEE — If you are a fan of the TV show “America’s Got Talent,” you might be familiar with the group coming to Wenatchee next week, Sons of Serendip.
Brought to you by Live On Stage Inc. and the Wenatchee Community Concert Association, Sons of Serendip is performing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Wenatchee High School. Visit wenatcheeconcerts.org for more information on how to purchase tickets.
Kendall Ramseur, who plays cello, said the group formed in order to appear on “America’s Got Talent” in 2014.
“One of our group members, Micah Christian, heard about the auditions and was asked if he wanted to audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ or if he had a group that was interested,” Ramseur said. “He said, ‘I don’t have one at the moment. I could create one.’ He reached out to Cordero, who was roommates with myself and Mason.”
Christian asked if all would be interested in auditioning. All agreed. The new group consisted of Ramseur on cello, Cordaro Rodriguez on piano, Mason Morton on harp and Christian on lead vocals.
“We didn’t have any expectations about how far we would get,” Ramseur said. “It was crazy to see we made it all the way to the finals.”
After finishing fourth on the show, the group signed with a New York City booking agency, which started booking tours throughout the United States.
It pretty much catapulted us into the national spotlight, he said.
“It gave us an amazing opportunity to travel and play music,” Ramseur said.
Ramseur calls their music a fusion. The instruments are from the classical world, but the group is split between those with a classical background and those with a contemporary background.
“We bring different styles to the group. It’s really beautiful to see how it meshes together. We create these arrangements that are fresh and new and have a little hint of the classical genre,” he said. “If I had to give a genre, I would say classical crossover. It’s definitely a fusion of different sounds and genres.”
The group’s latest album, Mosaic, is 50% original music, 50% covers. Ramseur said they are starting to write their own music. He said the response has been wonderful with audiences really enjoying the music.
Sons of Serendip have performed in at least 43 of the 50 states, a couple of places in Canada and three places in the Caribbean. The pandemic has impacted the live music industry.
“When it hit in 2020, there were 40 shows canceled overnight,” he said. “We were on tour and our agency called us and said we’re going to have to shut it down. Immediately, our world was turned upside down. We had to find a way to still share our music.”
Like a lot of musicians, Sons of Serendip turned to virtual concerts.
“We had several throughout the year. There were 500 that would show up at each concert. It was such amazing support; it really encouraged us and motivated us,” Ramseur said. “We’re slowly but surely coming out of it and getting shows on the books. We’re excited.”
Now, the group is touring the Midwest and West Coast, from January to May, driving from city to city.
What should the audience expect when the Sons of Serendip stop in Wenatchee?
“They should expect music that really touches the heart. We put a lot of time and effort into our song choice and arrangements and to the performance. We choose pieces that touch and move our heart,” he said. “We hope the music does the same for the listeners.”