WENATCHEE — Nationally known comedian Paula Poundstone is slated to appear at the Numerica Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
Poundstone thinks she’s been to central Washington before but she’s not sure.
“I never see that much of anywhere I go, because I do one night, and I’m off to the next. So, I can’t say it’ll be good to be back at Shorty’s Wet Your Whistle, or that I can’t wait to have some more of Wenatchee’s famous chocolate-covered chicken wings or anything,” she said.
The comedian is out supporting her new album, “Cats, Cops Stuff.” It’s based on an HBO special she did a year ago.
“It includes the Pop-Tarts piece, ‘Pokin’ at Ya, Pokin’ at Ya,’ and ‘People on the Left, People on the Right,’ which people often ask me about,” Poundstone said.
Poundstone said as a country, and as a world population, we were already in the midst of multiple crises when the pandemic hit. The pandemic, she said, is “monstrously depressing.”
When the stay-at-home order was first in place, she made comedy videos just to try to cheer people up a little.
“Recording my podcast ‘Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone’ moved from a studio to Zoom. Recording NPR’s ‘Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me’ moved from recording in front of an audience in Chicago to Zoom,” Poundstone said. “I worked my ass off, I just wasn’t on the road. I really missed my audience.”
For the first time in 15 months, Poundstone has worked out of town on stage twice. She started back in June, then was shut down again in December. Things started back again at the end of February.
“Being back in theaters filled with laughter has been so uplifting. It’s like a magic potion,” she said
As far as coming up with new material, Poundstone said it’s everything she reads, sees, hears, thinks, does and experiences.
One or two jokes have even come from things she’s smelled, according to Poundstone.
“I carry a little notebook in my back pocket, and a small pen clipped to my belt loop. I am forever jotting down inklings and ideas. Sometimes, I write down something like ‘duck spit,’ and I have no idea what I meant,” she said.
Her favorite part of the night is talking to individual audience members.
“I do the time honored ‘Where are you from?’ and “What do you do for a living?’ In this way, little biographies of audience members emerge, and I use that to set my sails. This makes no two shows the same,” she said.
Poundstone is finding an affection for podcasts. She listens to a couple.
“You get kind of attached to the podcasters. Knowing that, I consider it my sacred mission to provide my listeners with an oasis of laughs, information and connections,” she said. “Of course, I feel that way about the theater audience, as well. A couple of hours of laughing together gives us the strength to go back out and solve our collective problems.”