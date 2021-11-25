WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Figure Skating Club’s Holiday Show, forced to cancel last year due to COVID, is returning Dec. 11 and 12 at the Town Toyota Center.
The show — “Christmas on Broadway” — features 26 club members skating and singing songs from Broadway shows such as “Wicked,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Elf” and “Mamma Mia,” according to a press release from the club.
In addition, there will be the customary skaters from the Learn to Skate Program, skating to music from “The King and I.” Skaters range in age from 6 to 26 years old, novice to advanced.
“We are super excited to share our passion for skating with the community,” coach Shannon Salter said via press release. “The Broadway theme is really fun for young and old alike.”
During the COVID shutdown, skaters traveled around the state to continue training.
“The Holiday Show is a highlight of our club’s activities, and we are thrilled to once again have this opportunity for our skaters to share their skills and excitement with our community. The big ice is not only a grander stage for them, but will also help us host this event safely for our audience” said Sonia Hall, show chairperson.
Tickets can be purchased online or from skaters, and will also be available at the door. For more information, check out the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club’s website at wenatcheefsc.org.
