WENATCHEE — Improvisational genius Colin Mochrie teams up with master hypnotist Asad Mecci for a show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center that combines improv comedy with hypnotism.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The PAC is no longer requiring audience members show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a show. Masks are still required but only until March 12, when the state mask mandate is lifted.
Mochrie was part of the cast of the improvisational TV show, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"
The premise of Thursday's stage show is this: Twenty volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis. The four or five best remain on stage as Mochrie works his improv magic with them.
Thursday's show will be crafted from the audience’s uninhibited subconscious.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.