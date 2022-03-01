Improv comedy and hypnotism show comes to PAC

Colin Mochrie (bottom) with master hypnotist Asad Mecci bring their improv show to the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Thursday.

WENATCHEE — Improvisational genius Colin Mochrie teams up with master hypnotist Asad Mecci for a show at the Numerica Performing Arts Center that combines improv comedy with hypnotism.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The PAC is no longer requiring audience members show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a show. Masks are still required but only until March 12, when the state mask mandate is lifted.

Mochrie was part of the cast of the improvisational TV show, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

The premise of Thursday's stage show is this: Twenty volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis. The four or five best remain on stage as Mochrie works his improv magic with them.

Thursday's show will be crafted from the audience’s uninhibited subconscious.

For tickets and to register to appear on stage, go to wwrld.us/hyprov.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

