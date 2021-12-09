December’s stand-up show features Todd Barry, who has been seen several shows including Conan, Comedy Central, and has released a trio of one-hour stand-up specials, including one on Netflix (Spicy Honey). The PAC show is at 7 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 19.
"A Christmas Carol for the Old Time Radio Show" presented by KOHO 101. Local performers lend their voices to a live musical radio play. This play is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.
WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center is rolling once again.
Program Director Alex Haley said the PAC has a packed December.
“We just announced two new shows for the first part of 2022 — Pink Martini and Colin Mochrie with more big announcements to come,” Haley said. “Coming up this month, I am really excited about our annual Holiday Movie Series presented by Van Doren Sales, the Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series presented by Atlas Fare and "A Christmas Carol" for the Old Time Radio Show presented by KOHO 101.”
Haley was the PAC's interim executive director for about nine months before the staff was furloughed due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. Woody Lotts was hired during the summer as the new executive director.
Navigating the pandemic has been tricky. The PAC currently requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for anyone 12 and older to attend an indoor event, which includes all the volunteers, staff and performers in the show.
“As you can imagine, this requires additional work on our end to check people in and enforce these policies,” Haley said. “Luckily, we have had overwhelming support from our board of directors and other community members who volunteer their time to make sure everything runs smoothly. So far, we have not had to delay one show.”
As for booking shows during the pandemic, Haley said anything with a larger cast like a cirque or theater show has been a little more challenging to book but any solo acts or bands have been great. He said they’ve had some really good luck getting some big names routed through here.
Haley said the crowds have been big and happy for the last three months of shows.
“We’re about to set a record for the fastest sold-out show at the Numerica PAC with Pink Martini and 'Mamma Mia!' was our second-highest grossing show since 'Mary Poppins.' Things appear to be looking up for all of us here at the Numerica PAC,” he said.
