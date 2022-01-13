WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center will present three shows in the coming months as part of the fourth-annual Cold Winter Night Comedy Series presented by Atlas Fare, according to a press release.
The series starts Jan. 29 with Andrew Orolfo, a San Francisco comedian who has been featured on San Francisco Sketchfest, High Plains Comedy Festival and Comedy Central Clusterfest. You can also catch him on Sirius XM Radio, Comedy Central, “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and on Netflix.
Kyle Kinane visits on March 11 and 12. He’s been on Conan, The Tonight Show, Netflix’s “The Standups” and three of his own hour-length specials on Comedy Central. As an actor, he’s been on “Drunk History,” in the Judd Apatow series “Love” and truTV’s “Those Who Can’t.” He was the voice of Comedy Central for eight years. Kinane currently plays Bullet on the Netflix series “Paradise PD.”
Comedian Jay Jurden continues the series on March 26. Originally from Mississippi, Jurden is now based in New York as a comedian, writer and actor. He’s been all over the country and has made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and HBO’s “High Maintenance.” He’s also a staff writer for “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”
Tickets are on sale now at numericapac.showare.com or at the PAC box office, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
