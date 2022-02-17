CHELAN — Ruby Theatre in Chelan is presenting a program on Historic Theater Scenery at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Ruby Theatre is at 35 East Woodin Ave.
Wendy Waszut-Barrett will present her research on historic theater screens in the United States and Europe, according to a news release from the Ruby Theatre. The founder and president of Historic Stage Services, LLC, Waszut-Barrett has been involved with theatrical heritage, restoration of historic backdrops and the training of scenic artists in lost painting techniques.
While in Chelan, she will visit the Lake Chelan Historical Society Museum to view the 1932 painted advertising screen that once hung in the Ruby Theatre.
The public is welcome to attend this free program sponsored by the Ruby Theatre and the Lake Chelan Historical Society.
Waszut-Barrett, an author, artist and historian, has specialized in painted settings for opera houses, vaudeville theaters, social halls, cinemas and other entertainment venues.
While visiting the area, she will assess theater murals in the old Hub Theatre building in Okanogan and spend a day at the Ruby Theatre to consult on a curtain replacement project.
