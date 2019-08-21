WENATCHEE — The Town Toyota Center will be the center of the regional wine scene Saturday as more than 30 wineries pour their best at the ninth annual Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival.
The event is expected to draw a crowd of more than 800 people looking to sample small pours of winning wines from this year’s North Central Washington Wine Awards.
Ticketholders can also sample local ciders and beers, as well as enjoy tasty bites from area restaurants and caterers.
The festival celebrates the region’s wine industry by showcasing award-winning wines from the NCW Wine Awards judging held in June.
The top awards — Best of Show, Best Red, Best White and Best Rosé — will be announced during the evening. Full results from the judging will be featured in the September-October issue of Foothills Magazine.
No additional tasting fees or tokens are needed once inside the event. All beverage and food samples are included with the ticket price.
VIP tickets have sold out, but general admission tickets remain available for purchase.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will operate near the arena’s main entrance, where it will sell many of the wines, ciders and beers being poured at the event. All sale proceeds are for the non-profit museum.
The event will include about a dozen food and dessert providers. Participating restaurants and caterers include Visconti’s, Cured, Burch Mountain BBQ, Beyond Creations Catering, the Wenatchee Convention Center catering, Hilton Garden Inn Catering, and Happy, Happy Fudge.
Organizers have put an emphasis on having more food this year, based on comments about vendors running out during last year’s event.
“These are appetizers and desserts for you to enjoy while sipping beverages. It’s all about tastes; you should not expect a meal,” said event organizer Sean Flaherty.
New this year is the participation of the Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center in Prosser. William Pollard, a wine educator at the center, will lead a pair of Wine 101 sessions for festivalgoers. Both classes will take place in the arena’s Orchard View room.
Not all the fun happens inside. Riverhouse Cigar Bar will host an outdoor space on the east end of the arena, with local guitarist Charlie Solbrig providing entertainment.
The Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival is organized by Washington Media, which publishes Foothills Magazine, The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World.