230810-newslocal-shortshakespeareans 01.jpg
Buy Now

Short Shakespeareans practice the final number of this year's production of "The Taming of the Shrew" at Riverside Playhouse during a rehearsal Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

WENATCHEE — The custom that an older daughter must marry before her younger sister drives William Shakespeare’s comedy of arranged marriages “The Taming of the Shrew.”

For its 45th season, the Short Shakespeareans' young actors play an adapted version with upbeat music at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets are $15 at numericapac.org.

230810-newslocal-shortshakespeareans 02.jpg
Buy Now

Short Shakespeareans choreographer Jennifer Devereaux talks with a small group of actors about their entrance for the finale dance of this year's production of "The Taming of the Shrew" at Riverside Playhouse during a rehearsal Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?