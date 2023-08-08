Short Shakespeareans choreographer Jennifer Devereaux talks with a small group of actors about their entrance for the finale dance of this year's production of "The Taming of the Shrew" at Riverside Playhouse during a rehearsal Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
WENATCHEE — The custom that an older daughter must marry before her younger sister drives William Shakespeare’s comedy of arranged marriages “The Taming of the Shrew.”
For its 45th season, the Short Shakespeareans' young actors play an adapted version with upbeat music at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets are $15 at numericapac.org.
At a rehearsal last Wednesday, producer Mark Belton said the cast numbers 50 kids under age 16. On stage, they practiced delivering mouthfuls of Shakespearean language, blocking their places on stage, managing props, singing and dancing.
The set was just finished — painted in stripes and colors to look like a circus big top. Gimmicks, like an endless chain of napkins pulled from the sleeve of a servant for a master’s dinner, fit the humorous scenes. Following a poem praising mutton, food was flung back at the servants for being burnt.
A run of act two started strong with 14 girls singing, “You Don’t Own Me,” by Lesley Gore with shoo-bop-bops and backup dancing to support Abbey Kimmel as Katherine.
In the play within a play, Katherine is the “shrew,” a woman with a temper and sharp wit who insults men until she is engaged to Petruchio (Kade Deveraux) through a scheme.
“This is a way to kill a wife with kindness. And thus I’ll curb her mad and headstrong humor,” said Petruchio, while depriving his bride of food, sleep and even her own true opinions to make her behave the way he wants.
To keep his wife from nice things, Petrucio insults two haberdashers with 20 words for ugly hats. He berates tailors for their design until they faint.
Richie Knemeyer plays the patriarch Baptista, father of Katherine and the lovely Bianca (Maya Scanlon), who is pursued by many suitors including Lucenctio (Eli Lemmon) and his servant Tranio (Malcolm Kappler).
A group of “foolish knaves,” servants and ladies in waiting bring adorable comedy to several scenes. “Make your entrance strong, your line big — this is your moment!” said Kelly Atwood, who began directing the program in 2013 as the youth program of Music Theatre of Wenatchee.
