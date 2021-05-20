The annual RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens series will not be happening this summer, but the same concert promoter is bringing in a new event — RLS Productions’ Concerts on the Campus.
Shows will take place every Thursday starting June 24 through July 22.
The series at Wenatchee Valley College is scheduled to bring much of the same festivities as the garden series, except with a new, larger venue at the Mike Hollis Field on Fifth Street, on the west end of the campus.
RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens has raised and donated over $65,500 in the past six years for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, according to RLS Productions owner Robert Sandidge. The next goal, he said, is to reach $100,000.
Sandidge runs the production group with his wife, Rio, who is also an owner. The concerts help raise money which is used to provide scholarship funding for local students.
Concerts in the Gardens is still planning to return, just at a different venue after RLS Productions finds a new space, he said. Sandidge is moving out of Ohme Gardens to find a permanent venue for the garden series, allowing easier access for ticketholders and more seating.
The goal of the campus series is similar to previous events by “putting heads in bed” to increase tourist traffic in Wenatchee while raising money for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
Last year’s concert series never happened due to statewide COVID-19 regulations. There has not been a live show from RLS since January 2020, Robert Sandidge said.
The new campus space should allow for roughly 450 people, keeping space limitations in mind, he said. Sandidge said he is expecting everybody to want to get outside and go to events because people have been itching for activities.
The series should be a popular ticket, according to Sandidge, because he hires what he describes as the best cover bands west of the Mississippi.
Building a series is a lot more enjoyable than going through the process of canceling one, like he had to do last year.
Sandidge said he had to cancel roughly 120 contacts last year, from musicians to camera crews, due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Rio and I are ecstatic to actually have the opportunity to produce again,” he said. “It’s been a long, dry 14, 15 months.” Being able to hire people again is really exciting, he said.
Making an event over at WVC is a great move given they are receiving proceeds from the concert, he said. RLS Productions gives no less than 25% of proceeds to the college, “but we have been giving more than that every year.”
The college location will allow for easier access to the site, in comparison to Ohme Gardens, as visitors will not have to deal with shuttle parking, he said. The shows will not be too loud, he added, and will only run until about 8:15 p.m.
Gates to the concerts open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6:30 p.m., and all noise by campus will shut off by 8:30 p.m., he said.
Both reserved and general admission seating will be available, he said. Tastebuds Coffee and Wine is lined up to cater for the concerts. Attendees can expect a variety of food from barbecue to beer and wine.
Ticket prices start at $38 and can be purchased at rlstalent.com. Additional ticket and event information can be found on the same website.