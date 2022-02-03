LEAVENWORTH — Icicle Creek Center for the Art’s Sundays at Icicle Creek chamber concert series continues Sunday with a 2 p.m show in Canyon Wren Recital Hall.
The concert features Korine Fujiwara on violin/viola, Hoorig Poochikian on violin and Oksana Ejokina on piano performing music by Korine Fujiwara, Sergei Prokofiev, Rebecca Clarke, Cécile Chaminade and Clarence Cameron White.
The program includes:
Cécile Chaminade, Capriccio, op. 18
Rebecca Clarke, Lullaby, Passacaglia on an Old English Tune
Sergei Prokofiev, Violin Sonata No. 1 in F minor, op. 80
Korine Fujiwara, Meditation for Viola and Piano
Clarence Cameron White, Bandana Sketches, op. 12
To attend in person is $25 for adults or $10 for students; a livestream option is available on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Tickets are available at icicle.org or (509) 548-6347, Ext. 1.
