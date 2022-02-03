Purchase Access

LEAVENWORTH — Icicle Creek Center for the Art’s Sundays at Icicle Creek chamber concert series continues Sunday with a 2 p.m show in Canyon Wren Recital Hall.

The concert features Korine Fujiwara on violin/viola, Hoorig Poochikian on violin and Oksana Ejokina on piano performing music by Korine Fujiwara, Sergei Prokofiev, Rebecca Clarke, Cécile Chaminade and Clarence Cameron White.

The program includes:

  • Cécile Chaminade, Capriccio, op. 18
  • Rebecca Clarke, Lullaby, Passacaglia on an Old English Tune
  • Sergei Prokofiev, Violin Sonata No. 1 in F minor, op. 80
  • Korine Fujiwara, Meditation for Viola and Piano
  • Clarence Cameron White, Bandana Sketches, op. 12

To attend in person is $25 for adults or $10 for students; a livestream option is available on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Tickets are available at icicle.org or (509) 548-6347, Ext. 1.

