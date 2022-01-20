WENATCHEE — The second-annual Taste and See Art Experience is planned from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Pybus Event Center. The event is a fundraiser for Real Options Clinic.
You can attend in person or participate online. For in-person attendance, the event will be catered by local restaurants and include tastings of local wine, beer and cider.
For at-home or online participants, party boxes are available that will include a charcuterie plate by She’Cuterie, a bottle of local wine, cider, or non-alcoholic beverage, and a custom wine glass. All party boxes come with a bidder number and access to the artist gallery, silent and live auction and livestream program.
The cost is $75 per person or $140 per couple. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/33zsUlg.
Featured artists include Allison Lewis of Tealpatrickart, Amy Wall, Brad Brisbine, Claudia and Keith Wiggins, James Moore, Marla Bailey, Ron Bates, Sasha Syssoeva, Sean Hudgins and Susan Weber.
Tastings are gifted by Archibald James Cider, Badger Mountain Brewing, Hellbent Brewing, Jones of Washington, Keystone Winery, and Union Hill Cider Co.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.