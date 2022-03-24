WENATCHEE — Wellness Place is planning a fundraiser, “Wine, Women & Shoes,” for April 15 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. It is presented by Numerica Credit Union.
According to a Wellness Place news release, the fundraiser includes wines, appetizers, dinner, shopping with local and national vendors, silent and live auctions, drawings, shoe guys, swag bags and a fashion show.
“When battling cancer you don’t need added stress and Wellness Place does a great job helping give relief to worries about gas money or the expense of a wig,” said Jessica Clay, Numerica Credit Union community development and impact manager, via press release.
Event tickets are $150 VIP per person, which includes a swag bag, premium placement and sparkling wine. General admission is $100 per person. Tickets are available at wellnessplacencw.org.
All proceeds go to Wellness Place and supports their mission in giving free cancer services and support to all residents in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
