Olaf puppeteer Tyler Kunz waits in the wings to go on stage during Wenatchee High School's drama club dress rehearsal of "Frozen" on Monday. The first in-person musical for the drama team in two years runs Wednesday through Saturday and March 16-19. For more information, see Thursday's GO! section.
Young Anna, played by Morgan Rollman, and Young Elsa, played by Delilah Cabrera, build an Olaf toy from toys out of their toy chest in the dress rehearsal of "Frozen" on Monday. The real Olaf would later be created by Elsa with her magical powers.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School production of “Frozen” is the first in-person musical in almost three years, so excitement is running high.
"Frozen" opens Wednesday with 10 performances scheduled through March 19. Tickets are available at whspresents.com.
Co-producer Christy Shearer said in selecting “Frozen,” they all realized just how important family is, especially during the pandemic.
“Frozen is a story of family, love, sisterhood and friendship,” Shearer said.
This show was set to run last November but was delayed to this spring to allow larger audiences. Shearer said students are excited to have live audiences again.
Of course, casting is vital for any production. Shearer said they are proud of the talented and resilient cast that has risen to the occasion and thrived through delays and challenges.
The cast includes Violet Madson as Anna, Ainsley Shearer as Elsa, Boden Sorom as King Agnarr, Ilsa Groff as Queen Iduna, Brandon Peterson as Pabbie, Ella Berry as Bulda and Tyler Kunz as Olaf.
The ensemble cast of townspeople, Oaken Family and Hidden Folk includes Emma Banker, Anna Booth, Libby Borst, Sophia Kinninger, Kala Lewis, Amelia McAllister, Riley Olson, Ethan Webb, Xander Williams, Ella Berry, Delilah Cabrera, Ilsa Groff, Seleah Hisey, Piper Lodato, Kierstin Peart, Brandon Peterson, Morgan Rollman, Cate Shearer and Boden Sorom.
The sets and costumes were handled by volunteer parents, WHS staff and crew.
“Hundreds of hours have been spent stitching costumes, hand painting sets, and even purchasing cute merchandise for our littlest guests,” she said.
WHS Choir Director Dawn McCormick taught all her choir students the music, so the actors could listen to the recordings while practicing for the show. "Frozen" is a fundraiser for the WHS choir program.
Shearer thinks audiences will enjoy the show.
“We hope that this show will ‘wow’ the entire family — from grandparents to preschoolers. Olaf is sure to entertain,” she said.
