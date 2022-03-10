LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth welcomes author Joan Burton for a Red Barn event next Tuesday.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a community social with Burton’s presentation on her book, “Footprints on Snow,” at 7 p.m. Those attending must be vaccinated for COVID-19. Masks will also be required. For those who would rather attend virtually, there’s a Zoom link on the event page on the WRI website, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org. No registration is required.
WRI’s Community Relations Manager Rachel Bishop said the book celebrates the contributions of Northwest women — Fay Fuller, Catherine Montgomery, Phyllis Munday, Polly Dyer, Pam Bobroff, Louise Marshall and Joan Firey —who loved mountains and explored and helped protect them.
“All but one were not born here, but once they had arrived and looked around, they were amazed and wanted to know more about their surroundings,” Bishop said. “Some of the women were climbers, some were hikers, and some were environmentalists. Their lives and contributions made a significant difference.”
In selecting the women for the book, Burton said three of these women — Dyer, Marshall and Bobroff — were friends. She knew about their passion for mountains and the contributions they had made and wanted to recognize and acknowledge them before they were forgotten.
“Louise began her Signpost magazine out of her barn, with the help of her daughters and friends. Every Sunday night she would phone Mountaineer hike leaders and ask about the conditions on the hikes they had led that weekend,” Burton said.
Dyer took the Mountaineer climbing course with Burton. Dyer was not crazy about learning climbing skills, such as rappelling and the ice axe, but she gamely persisted and passed the course, Burton said.
“Pam Bobroff was only 13 when, with her mother and grandmother, she formed a lookout team in 1943 at the Suntop Lookout north of Mount Rainier. Women were filling in for men at war. Most of us had never seen a fire lookout,” Burton said.
Some of the research she did was remote because of the pandemic, but some of the material is based on memories and her own experiences.
“The route Fay Fuller used as the first woman climber on Mount Rainier was the same one my sister and I used when we were 18 and 16 and climbed it with Ira Spring. We too spent the night in the summit crater steam caves. We too crossed the Gibraltar Ledge Fay had crossed in 1890. I could imagine how she felt,” Burton said.
Burton said when she began writing about women in the mountains, no publisher wanted it.
“These seven were the most outstanding women mountaineers I had done research on. I was afraid their memories would be forgotten. I needed to tell their stories,” she said.
The important lessons for women, Burton said, is to listen to the voice of adventure calling and find the courage and determination to explore and advocate for mountains and wilderness.