LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute, in partnership with Waste Loop, Sustainable NCW, and the Sustainability Club at Wenatchee Valley College, will host an outdoor Trashion Show from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The event will take place on the lawn area at the WRI, 347 Division St.
In celebration of Earth Day, 20 teams registered to showcase their Trashion masterpieces. The outfits that will be modeled are made from recycled and/or repurposed items, according to a news release. Fashion items must be made from at least 75% recyclable or reused materials.
Diverse outfits are expected, which will be modeled down the runway. The idea is to create fun wearable garments from discarded material and to recycle and repurpose “junk” into fabulous and fantastic fashion.
If there is adverse weather, the event will move inside. Everyone receives a free bag of popcorn. Local beer and wine will be for sale, along with non-alcoholic beverages.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic materials.
